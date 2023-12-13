Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets American Bases in Syria

Shafaq News / The "Iraqi Islamic Resistance" announced on Wednesday the targeting of two American bases in Syria using drones.

According to a statement from the Resistance, their fighters targeted the US occupation bases in Syria, specifically Al-Tanf Base and the Rukban Camp, using drones, successfully hitting their targets directly.

On Tuesday, the "Iraqi Islamic Resistance" targeted the two American bases in the Koniko Oil Field and al-Omar Oil Field in Syria with two missile strikes.