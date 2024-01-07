Iraqi Interior Ministry to take over security in Dhi Qar, Samarra

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced on Sunday that it will soon take over the security files of Dhi Qar province and the city of Samarra from the Ministry of Defense.

The announcement comes after the Interior Ministry's success in managing the security files of several other provinces.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry's media office, Minister of Interior Abdul Amir al-Shammari held a monthly operations briefing for December with senior ministry officials and provincial police chiefs.

"The meeting discussed a number of security and service issues, including preparations for the transfer of security in Dhi Qar on January 15, 2024, and Samarra on February 1, 2024," the statement said.

Al-Shammari stressed the importance of activating and following up on arrest warrants, completing psychiatric hospitals in the provinces and opening them as soon as possible, and taking advantage of human and logistic capabilities in security work.