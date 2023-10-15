Iraqi Interior Minister highlights the severity of drug-related crimes

Shafaq News / Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari emphasized on Sunday that drug-related crimes are among the most significant and dangerous threats to the Iraqi state, stressing that they are a top priority for the specialized executive officials responsible for the country's security affairs.
These remarks came during his participation in the "Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances" conference held in Erbil, under the auspices of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The minister pointed out that drugs have vastly harmed the thinking of modern societies due to their negative effects and destructive impact on all aspects of social, economic, political, and security life.
He also mentioned that the Ministry of Interior, being the primary entity responsible for countering this major crime, has received unlimited support from Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.
This support has led them to develop more realistic and ambitious future plans to combat drugs, mitigate their effects, and implement the appropriate treatments.