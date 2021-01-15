Report

Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-15
Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Iraqi Military Intelligence seized on Friday explosive belts in Tal Afar district, west of Nineveh Governorate.

The Intelligence Directorate said in a statement, the Military forces seized four explosive belts, two grenade launchers in the Al-Ayadiyah Mountain, Tal Afar district.

ISIS symbol is detached from the devices.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

