Iraqi Intelligence reveals the details of the Laith shopping center attack mastermind

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence Services said on Monday they had arrested a senior member of an ISIS-linked militant group that has carried out several attacks in the country.

The arrest, according to a statement by the Iraqi Intelligence Services, was a culmination of an intelligence-led transborder security operation. The arrestee was brought back to Iraq to appear before the Iraqi Judiciary.

Ghorwan Ali Hussein Rached al-Zawbai, also known as Abu Obaida Baghdad, confessed to the commission, preparation, and instigation of multiple terrorist acts since his affiliation to the terrorist organization ISIS. He served in the so-called "al-Asra army" in Mosul before moving to Baghdad and specializing in preparing booby-trapped vehicles and transporting them to the capital from a territory near Hemrin.

Among the deeds he confessed for, the terrorist was involved in preparing and transporting the terrorist known as "Abu Maha al-Iraqi" who executed a suicide attack at the Laith shopping center in al-Karrada on July 3, 2016. He also set and executed a bombing operation near al-Nakhil mall on September 9, 2016, and six other bomb attacks between 2016 and 2017. He also planned and executed a terrorist attack against the Imam Kadhem shrine pilgrims in May 2016.

"The arrestee attempted to take shelter in Iraq before moving to other countries. However, the Iraqi Intelligence Services tracked him, apprehended and brought him back to Iraq."

Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, announced the arrest of the terrorist who planned and executed the attack Laith shopping center in al-Karrada, downtown the Iraqi capital, injuring and killing a toll of 300 victims.