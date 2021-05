Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces identified and defused bombs in an oilfield in Saladin earlier today, Monday.

The Agency for Intelligence and Federal investigations of the Ministry of Interior said in a statement that its detachments found three explosive devices and other equipment used in booby-trapping in Allas oilfield in Saladin.

The statement said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads affiliated with the Saladin Operations successfully destroyed the explosives without complications.