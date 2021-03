Shafaq News/ The Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Interior apprehended two terrorists wanted by the Judiciary per the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

A brief press release of the Agency said that the arrestees confessed to their affiliation with the terrorist organization of ISIS and Participating in al-Bu Dor massacre that took place earlier this month.

On March 10, 2021, a group of ISIS terrorist gangs attacked three houses at the outskirts of al-Bu Dor village, Killing seven people.