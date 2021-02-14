Iraqi Intelligence arrests five ISIS terrorists in Baghdad and Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency of the Ministry of Interior on Sunday arrested five ISIS terrorists in the governorates of Baghdad and Saladin.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the agency said, “the detachments of the Intelligence Agency were able to arrest five terrorists: four in separate areas of Baghdad and the fifth in Salah Governorate; all of whom were wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/terrorism for their affiliation with the organization."

The statement added that the defendants were arrested per arrest warrants issued by the judiciary.