Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence Service arrested, on Monday, terrorists in Nineveh Governorate.

“The Nineveh Intelligence Directorate has arrested four ISIS members in separate areas of Nineveh Governorate, who worked in the so-called “Diwan Al-Jund” and “Wilayat Dijlah”, they also participated in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens.” The intelligence said in a in a statement