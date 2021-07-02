Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services foils an attack on transmission line in Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services in the Ministry of Interior thwarted, on Friday, an attempt to attack transmission line in Baiji district, Saladin.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency's detachments in the Ministry of Interior detonated an explosive belt that was prepared to blew up next to a transmission line on Al-Salam Island in Baiji district."

Recently, many operations targeted transmission towers in a number of governorates, causing a low capacity in electricity supply.

Last June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed "the operational leaders and the intelligence services" to "protect the transmission towers, and to pursue criminal groups."

On Thursday, the Joint Operations Command in Iraq allocated a reward reward for anyone who provides any information about who is behind these attacks.

For his part, a member of the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee, Sadiq Al-Sulaiti, accused on Friday, some political parties of targeting the transmission towers by trying to anger the people and postpone the parliamentary elections.

He told Shafaq News Agency; "Some political parties are trying to exploit the crises in the country at the political, service and media levels to serve their personal interests."