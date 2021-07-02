Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services foils a second attack on transmission line in Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services in the Ministry of Interior thwarted, on Friday, a second attempt to attack transmission line in Tikrit Island, Saladin.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency's detachments in the Ministry of Interior detonated an explosive belt and an explosive device that were prepared to blew up next to a transmission line in Tikrit Island, Saladin Governorate."

Earlier, Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Services in the Ministry of Interior thwarted an attempt to attack transmission line in Baiji district, Saladin.

Recently, many operations targeted transmission towers in a number of governorates, causing a low capacity in electricity supply.

Last June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed "the operational leaders and the intelligence services" to "protect the transmission towers, and to pursue criminal groups."

On Thursday, the Joint Operations Command in Iraq allocated a reward reward for anyone who provides any information about who is behind these attacks.

For his part, a member of the Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee, Sadiq Al-Sulaiti, accused on Friday, some political parties of targeting the transmission towers by trying to anger the people and postpone the parliamentary elections.

He told Shafaq News Agency; "Some political parties are trying to exploit the crises in the country at the political, service and media levels to serve their personal interests."