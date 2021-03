Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence aborted a dangerous plot to target Al-Kadhimiyah pilgrims in Baghdad this week.

A statement of the Iraqi Intelligence Agency said today that it apprehended three terrorists trained and equipped to carry out a suicide bomb attack against the visitors of Imam Al-Kadhim.

The statement said that the terrorists were arrested near al-Rusafa in Baghdad, indicating that they were detained pending trial in accordance with the law for Counter-Terrorism.