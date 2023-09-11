Iraqi Intelligence Council approves initial phase of MoU with Saudi Intelligence Agency

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi National Intelligence Council gave its unanimous approval to all proposals related to the first phase of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Directorate of Military Intelligence and the Saudi Intelligence Agency. This pivotal decision was reached during the tenth session of 2023, chaired by Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, and attended by top officials from various Iraqi intelligence agencies.

In an official statement, Al-Araji expressed his deep gratitude to all security agencies for their "proactive role in ensuring the security of the Arbaeen visit."

The Council's comprehensive discussions spanned various agenda items, culminating in essential decisions and recommendations. A particular emphasis was placed on the imperative of harmonizing efforts to elevate the performance of the Joint Intelligence Information Center and streamline the exchange of intelligence and security information.

Furthermore, the Council conducted detailed deliberations concerning the MoU between the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate and the Saudi General Intelligence Directorate with the endorsement of all initial proposals.