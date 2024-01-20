Iraqi Intelligence Agency Foils Oil Smuggling Operations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS) announced the confiscation of vehicles and the arrest of their drivers involved in the illicit smuggling of oil and its derivatives.

In a statement, the agency revealed that specialized units, focused on combating organized crime, deployed multiple intelligence and technical teams over the past 30 days to carry out operations against the oil smuggling network.

These operations resulted in seizing 58 vehicles, along with their drivers, and thousands of tons of oil and its derivatives.

IIS also revealed that several vehicles in 15 oil sites where confiscated in different governorates.

The arrested where referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced the interception of 61 tankers carrying oxidized asphalt and other oil derivatives.

Iraq faces a significant challenge with the smuggling of millions of barrels of oil monthly, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the government. These smuggling operations span various routes, including land borders with neighboring countries such as Iran and Turkey.

One prevalent method involves the use of trucks disguised as legitimate cargo to transport crude oil or refined products across land borders. Additionally, illicit pipelines have been identified snaking across the border into other country.