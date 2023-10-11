Iraqi Integrity Commission and Russian Public Prosecution Office forge anti-corruption alliance

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Integrity Commission revealed on Wednesday that it has established a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Public Prosecution Office, focusing on preventing and combatting corruption. This accord outlines the exchange of crucial information concerning illicitly acquired funds, the residences of accused and convicted individuals, and non-criminal investigations into suspected corruption offenses.

In a statement, the Integrity Commission elaborated that the memorandum was formalized during the visit to Moscow led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.

"The agreement aims to bolster bilateral cooperation, align efforts to prevent corruption, and mitigate its adverse effects."

Acknowledging the severe threats corruption poses to societal security, stability, democratic institutions, and justice values, the accord underscores the need for collaborative action.

Signed by Commission Chairman Judge Haider Hanoun and Russian Public Prosecutor Igor Krasnov, the memorandum facilitates "sharing insights, policies, experiences, and studies related to comprehensive anti-corruption measures." It also includes technical plans for cooperation and exchanging information regarding non-criminal investigations involving suspected violations committed by officials. This encompasses data on their bank accounts, business involvement, properties, beneficial ownership, and residency permits, all aimed at preventive anti-corruption measures.

Furthermore, the memorandum emphasizes the provision of legal advice while preparing requests for legal assistance in corruption-related criminal cases. It also promotes mutual support in law enforcement, exchanging information on smuggled corruption funds and the residences of accused and convicted individuals within both parties' territories.

Additionally, the memorandum encourages technical visits to enhance mutual experiences and expertise. It seeks to activate advanced technical training programs, empowering members of both parties to prevent and combat corruption. Joint efforts will focus on organizing training programs, workshops, and conferences to raise public awareness about corruption's causes, forms, and manifestations. The initiative aims to disseminate knowledge on preventing corruption reinforcing integrity and transparency within society.