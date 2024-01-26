Iraqi Human Rights Commission urges clean energy adoption against pollution and climate change

Shafaq News / The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights expressed its concern on Friday over the ongoing misuse of energy, particularly by industrially advanced nations, calling for the necessity of transitioning to clean energy as an option to address the risks of environmental pollution and climate change, which pose significant threats to human life.

In a statement issued today on the occasion of the International Day of Clean Energy, the Commission emphasized that efforts to address this issue must be clear and transparent. It urged industrially advanced countries to bear responsibility for the effects of this phenomenon, which have long been endured by less developed nations. It called for the adoption of fair, equitable, and serious policies to address environmental pollution and assist less developed countries in adapting their infrastructure in line with global standards.

The Commission highlighted the importance of ensuring the use of clean energy and enabling Iraqis to enjoy their wealth, achieve prosperity, and progress while preserving their rights to health and a pollution-free environment through international coordination and cooperation.

Notably, the General Assembly (Resolution 327/77) declared January 26th as the International Day of Clean Energy, calling for raising awareness and mobilizing people to work towards a fair and comprehensive transition to clean energy for the benefit of humanity and the planet.

January 26th also marks the establishment of the International Renewable Energy Agency, a global intergovernmental agency founded in 2009 to support countries in their energy transitions. It serves as a platform for international cooperation and provides data and analysis on clean energy technology, innovation, policy, financing, and investment.