Iraqi Hezbollah received Iranian surface to surface missiles, SOHR reports

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed that the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades had received Iranian-made surface to surface and medium-range missiles.

The Observatory quoted sources saying that Hezbollah, stationed in the vicinity of the town of al-Tabbani, which is under the control of the regime forces, west of Deir Ezzor, received 56 missiles brought in through unofficial border crossings between Syria and Iraq via civilian trucks.

The Observatory had indicated on January 11 that the Afghan "Fatemiyoun" militia received weapons through four large trucks dedicated to transporting vegetables and fruits.

According to the sources, the trucks were loaded with Iranian-made missiles that came via Iraq, and those shipments were unloaded at commercial warehouses rented by civilians in an area between the city of Al-Mayadin and the town of Mahqan in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to the Observatory, the Iraqi factions loyal to Iran are taking the Deir Ezzor countryside as a headquarters for them, but they are working to change their locations for fear of being targeted.

Recently, Israel has intensified its targeting of military and other sites for the Iranian forces in several areas in Syria, coinciding with its assertion of its intention to "strike the Iranian presence in Syria."