Iraqi Head of State Advocates for Enhanced Cooperation with Iran, Applauds Rekindling of Iran-Saudi Relations

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid on Saturday said that the rejuvenation of diplomatic rapport between Tehran and Riyadh could potentially emerge as a cornerstone for regional equilibrium and harmony.

President Rashid, according to a readout issued by his bureau, extended a cordial welcome to a high-ranking delegation from Iran's Foreign Ministry, led by the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, at the presidential residence in Baghdad.

Rashid extolled the longstanding and substantial relations between the two nations, underscoring the substantial benefits that such an alliance confers upon the region across a spectrum of sectors.

President Rashid accentuated the imperative of reinforcing partnerships in the domains of trade and energy, praising the Islamic Republic's unwavering support and solidarity towards Iraq, attaching importance to the harmonious alignment and reciprocal collaboration between the neighboring nations on a host of common-interest issues.

The president lauded Iran's shifting diplomatic trajectory, characterized by an increasing openness towards regional nations, and the incipient potential for resuscitating relations with Saudi Arabia. Rashid regarded such a geopolitical development as a promising prelude to the entrenchment of security and peace in the region.

Responding to President Rashid's sentiments, the Iranian diplomat echoed the significance of cultivating diplomatic relations and widening the vista of cooperation to serve the intertwined interests of the neighboring nations. He gestured towards the rich tapestry of shared history that binds Iraq and Iran in a lattice of cooperation.

Drawing attention to the untapped potential of both nations, Bagheri Kani underscored their cardinal role in the regional landscape, particularly in the consolidation of security and stability. He conveyed his appreciation for President Rashid's unwavering commitment to nurturing Iraq-Iran relations and his foresight and strategic acumen in assessing regional dynamics.

The visitors paid tribute to the diplomatic legacy of the late President Mam Jalal Talabani and his indefatigable support for the Iraq-Iran rapport.

Echoing this sentiment, President Rashid reflected that the late President Mam Jalal considered cooperation and strategic alignment with Iran as an indispensable fulcrum for establishing regional security.