Iraqi Government to launch an online platform for social welfare applications

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Adel al-Rikabi, announced that the ministry will launch an online platform to apply for the social welfare salaries.

"The ministry has completed preparations for launching the platform. It is currently adding the final touches to social research and logistical support," the minister said in a meeting of the Social welfare commission.

He added that the ministry will allow applying as per the Social welfare commission's allocations in the 2021 budget. It will determine the ceiling of social benefits for all the applicants in light of the Ministry of Finance's funding for the commission. "The Ministry will officially address the Ministry of Finance by an official letter tomorrow."

The ceiling of the subsidy for each month of the year will be set according to the approved allocation and the Ministry of Finance's response to the ministry’s request.

The Ministry enrolled 43,000 families of those who applied in 2016 in the social welfare salary program.

The meeting discussed the possibility of providing logistical support to social researchers to facilitate the application.