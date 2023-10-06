Iraqi Government reports displaced and kidnapped Yazidis; praises President Barzani's role in this case

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Government released official figures regarding the Yazidi community, disclosing that over 185,000 Yazidis remain displaced in camps, with about 3,000 individuals still kidnapped by ISIS.

The terrorist organization, in its attack on Sinjar nine years ago, abducted more than 6,400 Yazidi girls and women, creating an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister's Advisor for Yazidi Affairs, Khalaf Sinjari, informed Shafaq News Agency about these distressing numbers, highlighting the immense challenges faced by the community. Sinjari revealed that a specialized committee, comprising advisors from the Prime Minister's office, members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security services, and the General Directorate of Survivors' Affairs (GDSA), was established to locate and recover kidnapped Yazidis.

Additionally, Sinjari commended the efforts made by PM Mohamad Al-Sudani's Government, implementing the Yazidi Survivors Law and conducting operations to liberate kidnapped Yazidis. He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the private office of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, in securing the release of many kidnapped women, offering hope to their families.