Iraqi Government proceeds with an investigation into the U.S attack in al-Qaim

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Government has proceeded with an investigation into the U.S. offensive upon al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in al-Qaim, west of al-Anbar, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today, Monday.

A statement of the Ministry said, "We condemn yesterday's aerial attack on a site near the Iraqi-Syrian borders, and reiterates its categorical rejection to render Iraq a side in any conflict or confrontation on its land."

The statement ascribed the attack as "an impinge and a violation to the national sovereignty and a breach to the International norms and conventions," while asserting "Iraq's sovereignty and unity, and relying on whatever enforces them via the sustainability of the coordination and communication with all the parties, and the diplomatic initiatives and endeavors that ensure the non-recurrence of such rejected and condemned offensive deeds."

"The Iraqi Government has proceeded with the investigative measures, practicing its sovereign rights, to preclude any escalation that we deem it tampers with Iraq's security and stability."

A source told Shafaq News Agency that U.S. Airforces attacked a site of the PMF near the Iraqi-Syrian borders in Al-Qaim, west of al-Anbar.