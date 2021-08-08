Iraqi Government announces tomorrow Monday an official holiday

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Sunni Endowment announced on Sunday that tomorrow, Monday, coincides with the first day of the lunar year's first month according to the Islamic Calendar, Muharram.

However, the Supreme Shiite Authority in Iraq, Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, said that Monday is a complement of Dbi al-Hejja month of 1442, according to the Islamic Calendar, with Monday being the first day of Muharram, 1443.

A decree issued by the Iraqi Cabinet announced Monday, August 9, 2021, an official holiday as it coincides with the first day of Muharram.