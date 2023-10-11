Iraqi Government achieves significant milestones in State Administration Coalition agreement

Shafaq News/ Aqeel Al-Khazali, Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, announced on Wednesday that the Federal Government has successfully implemented approximately 60 percent of the political agreement outlined in the State Administration Coalition.
Al-Khazali made this revelation during the seventh "MERI" Forum session.
He stated, "The political agreement paper, serving as the comprehensive framework encompassing the blocs of the 'State Administration' coalition and all components of the Iraqi people, has seen 59 percent of its implementation, despite the government being less than a year old."
Elaborating on the progress made, Al-Khazali explained that the political agreement paper outlined 40 main axes, leading to 81 sub-axes. Remarkably, 48 achievements have been accomplished, underscoring the Government's dedication to fulfilling its commitments.
Al-Khazali announced that a detailed report highlighting these achievements will be broadcast on the anniversary of the Government's formation on the 27th of this month.