Iraqi Government Welcomes UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Religious Hatred

Shafaq News/ On Friday, The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the adoption of a draft resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council to address religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.

The resolution was adopted in response to a request from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation group, prompted by the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran in some European countries.

"The Iraqi government expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the repeated phenomenon of burning and desecration of the Holy Qur'an and stressed that these actions are inconsistent with the values of tolerance, acceptance of the other, peaceful coexistence, and democratic values, and represent incitement to hatred and racism, and impede international efforts aimed at spreading the values of tolerance and moderation and rejecting extremism and terrorism, and undermining mutual respect between peoples and countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also referred to "Iraq's call to the Human Rights Council, in the session held on Tuesday in Geneva, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by setting up legal frameworks to criminalize these acts and punish the perpetrators, regardless of the place of their occurrence or the identity of the perpetrators."

The adoption of the resolution is a significant step in the fight against religious hatred. It sends a clear message that the international community will not tolerate such intolerance and incitement to violence.

The Iraqi government's strong condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran is also a welcome development. It shows that the government is committed to protecting the rights of all Iraqis, regardless of their religious beliefs.

The resolution and the Iraqi government's statement are a reminder that religious hatred is a serious problem that must be addressed. The international community must continue to work together to promote tolerance and understanding between different cultures and faiths.