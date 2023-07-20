Iraqi Government Takes Strong Actions in Response to Sweden's Quran Burning Incident

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi government made decisive moves to protest against the repeated burning of the Quran during a demonstration in Sweden.

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, directed the withdrawal of the Iraqi Chargé d'Affairs from the Embassy of Iraq in Stockholm and requested the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory.

The decision came as a response to the Swedish government allowing a demonstration where the Quran was torn and burned for the second time, along with the burning of the Iraqi flag, which the Iraqi government views as an insult to Islamic sanctities and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The government move was supported by Nuri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law coalition, who called on other Islamic countries to follow Iraq's example and sever relations with Sweden as a deterrent against any aggression towards Islam, Muslims, and divine religions.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid condemned the Swedish authorities' "irresponsible behavior and lack of respect for beliefs and sanctities."

In response to the incident, the armed Shiite faction, "Islamic Resistance, People of the Cave," called on its fighters to target and destroy Sweden's interests, accusing them of being affiliated with the "International Jewish Home."

Additionally, the Media and Communications Committee head, Ali Al-Moayyed, announced the suspension of the Swedish company Ericsson's license to operate in Iraq due to the incident.

The incident has escalated tensions between Iraq and Sweden, raising concerns about diplomatic relations and respect for religious beliefs. The situation remains closely monitored, and further developments may have significant implications on bilateral ties and diplomatic stability.

Following the controversial decision by Swedish authorities, the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire during a demonstration organized by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement, on Thursday.

Responding to storming the Swedish embassy, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "in the strongest terms" the burning of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Baghdad.

The ministry called for an "urgent investigation" to uncover the circumstances of the incident and hold the perpetrators accountable under the law.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry strongly disapproved, stating, "We condemn all attacks on diplomats and staff of international organizations. All embassy employees in Baghdad are safe, and the ministry is in regular contact with them."

The ministry also highlighted that attacks on embassies and diplomats "violate the Vienna Convention, emphasizing that the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and personnel lies with the Iraqi authorities."

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Iraqi security forces detained about 20 people, including journalists covering the incident during the protests and storming of the embassy.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani presided over an emergency cabinet meeting with top officials to address the Swedish government permitting protesters to burn the Holy Quran.

During the meeting, the Iraqi government strongly condemned the burning of the Swedish Embassy, describing it as a "serious security breach requiring immediate action. Those accountable for security must be held responsible."

The Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of all diplomatic missions, pledging to confront any attacks aimed at them.