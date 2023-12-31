Iraqi Government Spokesman expresses surprise at KRG accusations

Shafaq News/Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadhi expressed surprise on Sunday at the accusations made by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) against Baghdad regarding the disbursement of financial allocations and recent attacks.

"The federal government expresses its surprise at the statement made by the spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, which included various unrealistic and irresponsible accusations, due to a mixture of misleading information and false lies, especially the claim of starving the citizens of the region, forgetting the official figures of financial financing and the admission of regional employees," he said in an official statement.

The spokesperson said that KRG spokesperson's remarks represent an" unjustified bias against the constitutional authorities, and their exclusive responsibility for protecting the country's sovereignty."

"We affirm that rushing to make judgments and making statements that lack accuracy contribute to complicating the political and governmental scene; as they are non-constructive statements that harm the state of political and social stability, and do not comply with the government's policy, methodology, and national program, in which it has committed to defending the interests of Iraqis in all parts of Iraq and without discrimination."

He stressed that "it is the responsibility of the federal government to maintain security and stability throughout Iraq and does not discriminate between its citizens. It has already taken a number of measures and opened an investigation into the latest attack to uncover its circumstances. Such statements complicate the course of the investigation entrusted to the federal security agencies, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq."