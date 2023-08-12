Iraqi Government Restores Access to Telegram Following Security Assurances

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Communications on Saturday said it will lift the ban on the popular messaging platform, Telegram, effective from Sunday.

This move follows extensive negotiations and a pledge from the app's parent company to adhere to the nation's security requisites.

In an official statement earlier today, the ministry said, "in response to the directives from the Prime Minister, we would like to bring to the citizens' attention that the ban on Telegram will be removed, owing to the platform's concurrence to divulge information pertaining to entities leaking user data."

"The company has manifested its unwavering commitment to liaise with the competent authorities and has initiated the establishment of official channels of communication with Iraq.”

"While we ardently uphold the liberties of free speech, it is imperative for social media applications to respect the laws of the land, the sanctity of its security, and the confidentiality of its users' data," the ministry added.

A governmental source, speaking on Friday, hinted at the burgeoning collaboration between Telegram officials and Iraqi agencies regarding the data breaches.

"Officials from Telegram have started dialogue with the concerned Iraqi authorities to address data security and leaks," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

This reinstatement comes a week after the same ministry officially blocked Telegram in the country, citing concerns linked to "national security" and "protecting the personal data of its citizens."

The ministry lambasted the platform for its handling of user data, alleging a breach of local legal standards.

According to prior statistics from the Iraqi Interior Ministry, Telegram boasts over 16 million users within the country, with thousands of active channels spanning diverse areas, predominantly in news and entertainment.