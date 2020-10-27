Iraqi Government: Demonstrators may run the elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government revealed, on Tuesday, that the demonstrators could run the upcoming elections.

The spokesman for the Prime Minister, Ahmed Mulla Talal, said in a press conference “The demonstrators have a great opportunity to organize themselves politically and run the elections," noting that "Tahrir Square is a place to express opinion and not to attack the security forces."

Mulla Talal confirmed, "The demonstrators forced the legislative institution to change the election commission and approve the election law."

Regarding Baghdad-Erbil agreement in Sinjar, He stressed, “the agreement which some did not like, will return the citizens to their homes and help to reconstruct of the city, and keep strangers away –referring to PKK fighters.”



