Iraqi, French anti-corruption agencies activate MoU on exchanging intelligence, expertise

Shafaq News/ Iraq and France have agreed to activate a memorandum of understanding on exchanging intelligence and expertise in an effort to combat trans-border corruption, according to an official statement.

The agreement came following a meeting between Judge Haider Hanoun and Isabelle Jegouzo, which took place on the sidelines of the 10th Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Judge Hanoun emphasized the importance of upholding the UNCAC's provisions and fostering cooperation among member countries in tackling corruption. He also called for adopting effective legal mechanisms to prevent and combat this pervasive issue.

The meeting saw both parties commit to activating a memorandum of understanding signed in January 2023 during Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's visit to France.