Iraqi Former Prime Minister denies Al-Abadi announcement

Shafaq News / Former Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi denied on Friday his predecessor announcement regarding the circumstances of the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Abdul-Mahdi said in a statement, he “denies claims by Haidar Al-Abadi that official Iraqi authorities have approved for the United States to targeting the two martyrs and their companions.”

The statement added, "but, there was restrictions on air and road traffic especially after 2019 incidents, when bombing targeted PMF sites, the international Coalition and the US embassy, thus the Iraqi authorities forbade all forms of drone and non-drone traffic."

The Former Iraqi PM Haidar Al-Abadi said in a TV interview that American Jets that killed Soleimani entered Iraq with Permission.

In January 2020, Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed late in an airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.