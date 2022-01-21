Iraqi Foreign Minister: we support the voluntary return of Iraqi refugees

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, said that the ministry supports the voluntary return of the refugees.

The ministry said in a statement that Hussein met today, in Brussels, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, and discussed relations between Iraq and the European Union, and the file of Iraqi refugees stuck between the European countries' borders.

The Minister briefed Johansson on the Iraqi authorities' ways to address the migration crisis, noting that Baghdad managed to help 4000 Iraqi migrants return through 10 flights with the Iraqi airlines.

For her part, Johansson stressed the EU's readiness to enhance relations with Iraq, and commended its high-level cooperation and coordination in the migration file.

Johansson praised the Iraqi government's efforts to prevent illegal migration, dismantle human trafficking networks, and provide whatever it takes to address the current crises.