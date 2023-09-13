Iraqi Foreign Minister visits Tehran to discuss bilateral and regional issues

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Iran, where he was received by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

Official Iranian media reported that the two ministers discussed bilateral matters and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The talks between the Iranian and Iraqi delegations included negotiations on issues of common concern and the expansion of bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Furthermore, they delved into regional developments and issues, including Iraq's full implementation of the security agreement between the two nations.

Minister Hussein had previously announced his upcoming visit to Tehran on Tuesday. During his announcement, he expressed his expectation that Tehran would refrain from violence against Kurdish groups that oppose Iran and are present within the Kurdistan Region. This expectation comes following the implementation of an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad related to this matter, which had been previously concluded with the Iranian government.