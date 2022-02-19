Iraqi Foreign Minister meets Turkey's Defense Minister in Munich

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-19T08:39:28+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met with Turkey's Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference earlier today, Saturday, in Germany. A readout issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two ministers discussed "the fraternity and cooperation ties between the two neighboring countries and ways to promote them among other issues of mutual interest." Minister Hussein said that Iraq is committed to the principles of its constitution that provides for establishing friendly ties with the neighboring countries and resolving disputes via dialogue and negotiations, and prohibits using the Iraqi soil to wage attacks on them. Minister Akar shed light on the importance of the security cooperation between Iraq and Turkey and his country's commitment to Iraq's security and stability, and the distinguished bilateral ties between Baghdad and Ankara.

related

Iraq's MoFA arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-12-22 14:32:48

Hussein conveys al-Kadhimi's endeavor to develop the Iraqi-Iranian relations to his Iranian counterpart

Date: 2021-02-03 11:51:26

Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Date: 2021-12-23 14:17:38

Fuad hussein: Iraq Maintains coordination with KSA and Gulf investors eying security in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-24 07:39:13

Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Iranian counterpart files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-12-24 08:39:35

Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 13:36:27

Nechirvan Barzani or Fuad Hussein might be the next Iraqi President, Al-Siyada says

Date: 2022-02-08 20:46:33

Iraq invites its neighbors to a dialogue in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-14 17:58:40