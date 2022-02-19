Iraqi Foreign Minister meets Turkey's Defense Minister in Munich
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-19T08:39:28+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met with Turkey's Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference earlier today, Saturday, in Germany.
A readout issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two ministers discussed "the fraternity and cooperation ties between the two neighboring countries and ways to promote them among other issues of mutual interest."
Minister Hussein said that Iraq is committed to the principles of its constitution that provides for establishing friendly ties with the neighboring countries and resolving disputes via dialogue and negotiations, and prohibits using the Iraqi soil to wage attacks on them.
Minister Akar shed light on the importance of the security cooperation between Iraq and Turkey and his country's commitment to Iraq's security and stability, and the distinguished bilateral ties between Baghdad and Ankara.