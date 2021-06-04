Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Russian counterpart several issues of mutual concern

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs Fouad Hussein discussed today with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, several files of mutual concern.

This came in a phone call between the two Ministers, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, stressing the importance of the Russian oil companies' work in Iraq.

According to an official statement, Hussein expressed appreciation for Moscow's support of Iraq's request to the Security Council regarding sending experts to observe the upcoming elections.

The two sides stressed the importance of holding elections to build the foundations for a democratic system in Iraq, emphasizing the need to prepare a broad agenda for the next meeting of the Iraqi-Russian committee, which will be held in Moscow next month.

In another context, Hussein and Lavrov reiterated the importance of Iraq-Russian coordination and joint action in the region's unstable areas.

The Russian Foreign Minister affirmed his country's support to the Iraqi government to restore security and stability to Iraq and eliminate terrorism. Furthermore, Lavrov expressed appreciation to the Baghdad-Erbil dialogue to solve their problems, as it serves stability and leads to better coordination in the war against ISIS.