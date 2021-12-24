Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Iranian counterpart files of mutual interest

Shafaq News / The Iranian Minister of foreign affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, hosted his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Tehran today.

Amir-Abdollahian praised Hussein and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's effort to host the Tehran-Riyadh talks.

The Iranian Minister said in an Instagram post, "Iran and Iraq have an effective, deep-rooted relationship", noting that nearly four million Iranian and Iraqi tourists enter the two countries.

He hoped that the two sides will finalize the preparations for implementing the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, pointing that the Iranian Minister of roads and urban development will visit Iraq next week to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian stressed Tehran's determination to fully expand contacts and interactions at the government, private and popular levels, and its readiness to cancel visas between Iraq and Iran.