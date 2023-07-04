Iraqi Foreign Minister Highlights Investment Opportunities and Challenges in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein shed light on the investment opportunities in Iraq and the challenges faced by the government as he addressed the London-based Arab British Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The seminar attracted numerous representatives from British corporations, British government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the United Kingdom.

During his speech, Minister Hussein said that the "cultural legacy" passed over the successive governments over decades requires relentless efforts to be reversed and reconciled with the values of democracy that prevail in modern Iraq.

The Minister reiterated the current government's plan and its determination to diversify income sources beyond oil; a strategy, he stressed, takes into account the impact of climate change and the necessity of finding solutions to tackle it.

Hussein added that the prevailing security conditions and the significant improvements in this regard help create a conducive and encouraging environment for foreign companies to venture into Iraq.

He called upon British and European government bodies to review their travel advisories on their official websites in light of these developments.