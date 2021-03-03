Report

Iraqi Forces pursue ISIS remnants in Saladin and Kirkuk governorates

Date: 2021-03-03T08:38:16+0000
Iraqi Forces pursue ISIS remnants in Saladin and Kirkuk governorates
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported, on Wednesday, air strikes and major search operations between Saladin and Kirkuk governorates.

The cell said in a statement “Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, Iraqi F-16 aircraft launched this morning ten air strikes on the area between northern Saladin and southwestern Kirkuk, which killed terrorists and destroyed strongholds.”

In another statement, the cell said, "Joint units of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces carried out an operation in the same areas to pursue ISIS remnants."

Meanwhile, a security source said an Iraqi security officer was killed, on Wednesday in an explosion in Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency "an explosive device blew up at the Interior Ministry's forces in the Zerka area of Saladin on the borders of Kirkuk governorate which killed a member of the Rapid Response Forces.”

