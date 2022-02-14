Report

Iraqi Forces pursue ISIS in Saladin, destroy a terrorist hideout

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-14T11:03:42+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, a joint force in Saladin Governorate carried out security operations in Makhoul Mountains, northern Iraq, where ISIS members are located.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that forces from Police and Emergency Regiments launched large-scale security operations in the Makhoul Mountains, near Al-Mashak Village, north of Baiji District, to find ISIS hideouts and militants.

"The Iraqi forces destroyed an ISIS hideout and a tunnel."

According to our source, the operations continue to pursue the terrorists.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

