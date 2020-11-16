Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-16T12:25:59+0000
Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul

Shafaq News / military intelligence forces killed on Monday three ISIS terrorists in the city of Mosul.

"Based on intelligence, and in coordination with the Intelligence Department of the Nineveh Operations Command, the Military Intelligence Division arrested three wanted persons for belonging to ISIS three in Mosul. A statement by Military Intelligence said.

“The terrorist were responsible in the so-called Diwan Al-Jund in ISIS organization.” It added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.

related

An ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-08-06 07:04:45
An ISIS attack in Saladin

PMF foil a new attack by ISIS aimed to open a gap in two provinces

Date: 2019-12-03 11:36:40
PMF foil a new attack by ISIS aimed to open a gap in two provinces

War will continue until we finish ISIS, Iraq' Saleh said

Date: 2020-11-05 11:55:03
War will continue until we finish ISIS, Iraq' Saleh said

Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-12 12:28:24
Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Sniper kills a soldier and injures others in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-04 10:40:07
Sniper kills a soldier and injures others in Iraq

Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

Date: 2020-05-31 14:16:52
Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

The Intelligence thwarts ISIS infiltration, killing and arresting four elements south of Mosul

Date: 2019-09-25 11:20:40
The Intelligence thwarts ISIS infiltration, killing and arresting four elements south of Mosul

Iraqi soldier killed and other wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-03 15:24:11
Iraqi soldier killed and other wounded in an ISIS attack in Saladin