Iraqi Forces kill ISIS terrorist in Mosul

Shafaq News / military intelligence forces killed on Monday three ISIS terrorists in the city of Mosul.

"Based on intelligence, and in coordination with the Intelligence Department of the Nineveh Operations Command, the Military Intelligence Division arrested three wanted persons for belonging to ISIS three in Mosul. A statement by Military Intelligence said.

“The terrorist were responsible in the so-called Diwan Al-Jund in ISIS organization.” It added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.