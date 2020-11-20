Report

Iraqi Forces deploys in Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-20T13:17:10+0000
Shafaq News / Specialist units of the Federal Police had arrived in Sinjar. A local official in the district announced, on Friday. 

Sununi district director told Shafaq News agency, “federal Police, Brigade 72 forces stationed in Umm Theban sector in Sinjar, and other deployed on the border with Syria."

The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the deal later, saying it marked a first step in the right direction and expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.

