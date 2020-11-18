Iraqi Forces arrest PKK fighters

Shafaq News / The Iraqi army has arrested PKK members, who tried to smuggle weapons across the Kurdistan Region to deliver them to party’s strongholds on the border areas. A military source revealed, on Wednesday,

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “the Iraqi army detected a vehicle filled with light weapons and grenades coming from Makhmur Mountains and arrested its four PKK passengers who were trying to move the weapons to the border areas.”

Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced, on Tuesday, that four of its fighters and 100 Turkish soldiers were killed in the clashes over the past two weeks.

The PKK took up arms against Turkey in 1984 with the aim of creating an ethnic homeland in the southeast. Nearly 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then.

It is listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

Deep decades-old conflict between Turkey and PKK Kurdish militants took place northern Iraq which resulted in hundreds of dead.

Situation worsens with Kurdistan when People's Defense Forces (HPG), affiliated to the PKK, issued a statement in which it stated, "Military vehicles for the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Democratic Party attempted to enter our camp in the village of Bebadi in Kari region, which requires taking the necessary measures to warn them."

"Two landmines were detonated in the Hummer vehicle of the offending forces in an attempt to stop them from further advance towards the camp", the statement continued

PKK also attacked a security forces in the north of Duhok Governorate.

“Two policemen were injured in an attack by members of PKK; the Kurdish policemen were on their duty protecting an oil well in a village of Jamanki sub-district.” A security source told Shafaq news agency before.