Iraqi Forces and Peshmerga launches an operation against ISIS in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-06T10:01:46+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh reported that an overall operation was launched in the remote areas surrounding the Makhmur district.

"A large military force of the Iraqi army stormed the Kashaf area and the surrounding remote areas in Makhmur district, after receiving intelligence that ISIS elements are hiding in this location due to its rugged nature that allows them to move around and hide." The source told Shafaq News Agency.

In turn, the Security Media Cell announced that a joint force of the Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga, supported by the Iraqi Air Force and the Global Coalition aviation, launched an operation in the Upper Kashaf and the Lower Kashaf to pursue ISIS remnants in the disputed areas.

In recent months, ISIS carried out many operations in the Makhmur district, including setting up fake points, kidnapping civilians and members of the security forces, and attacking villages and villagers.

