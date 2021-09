Shafaq News/ Iraqi Forces ambushed a group of ISIS militants in Kirkuk governorate on Monday evening.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi forces ambushed ISIS militants near the village of Kitka in Altun Kupri district.

According to the source, The Iraqi helicopters bombed the terrorist organization then clashes broke out between the two parties, without knowing the size of the losses.

Earlier, ISIS launched a bloody attack that killed 12 Federal Police officers in Kirkuk governorate.