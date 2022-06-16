Iraqi Forces, PMF finished the 3rd stage of Solid Will Operations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) concluded the "SOLID WILL 3" operations in the Al-Azim district against ISIS members on Thursday.

The commander of PMF's Diyala operations, Talib al-Moussawi, said, "The joint security operation of the Popular Mobilization and the Iraqi army was launched in the areas of the Al-Azim River Basin in Diyala on its eastern and western banks and the 977 Km2 surrounding areas."

Al-Moussawi explained that the operations found ten hideouts containing logistical materials, weapons, explosive belts, and vehicles; the joint forces also destroyed three explosive devices.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala governorates, known as "the Triangle of Death."

Last May, the Joint Operations Command launched the third stage of Operation "Solid Will" against ISIS remnants.

The first and second stages were carried out last April and March 2022 in Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.