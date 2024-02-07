Iraqi FM discusses recent U.S. airstrikes and sanctions with Secretary of State Blinken

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that Minister Fuad Hussein received a phone call from the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed several issues of common interests, including the Amercian attacks on PMF headquarters and the sanctions on some Iraqi banks.

Minister Hussein "expressed concerns" over the recent U.S. airstrikes targeting sites in the Akashat and Al-Qaim regions of the Al-Anbar governorate, which killed 17 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) and injuring 25, including civilians.

The Foreign Minister emphasized "Iraq's rejection of such attacks," stating that "Iraq should not be a battleground for settling scores between rival nations."

While Hussein did not explicitly name the rival countries, it is widely acknowledged that both the United States and Iran wield considerable influence in Iraq.

He also declared that Baghdad aims to establish bilateral relations with the Global Coalition members and explore military cooperation.

Last January, the Iraqi government announced the start of work of the joint Higher Military Commission between Iraq and the US-led Coalition in Baghdad to review the Coalition's mission after Iraq's victory against ISIS.

Additionally, Hussein formally requested the U.S. Treasury Department to reconsider sanctions on Iraqi banks, citing their crucial role in financing the ration card program for Iraqi families.