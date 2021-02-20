Iraqi F16 provided CAS in al-Tarmiyah, SMC says

Shafaq News / Iraqi F16 jets conducted Close Aerial Support to the ground forces during al-Tarmiyah operations launched this morning.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "according to accurate intelligence information, and by order and coordination from the Joint Operations Command, the Iraqi Air Force, with F-16 aircraft, carried out four strikes to support the Baghdad Operations Command units during its operations in al-Tarmiyah district, north of the capital, Baghdad."

A local source in Saladin said today that Iraqi air forces, supported by the Global Coalition aircraft, bombed ISIS targets on the outskirts of the district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the operations' outcomes had not been determined yet, noting that the operations are still ongoing on Al-Khalis district's outskirts in Diyala.

Earlier today, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stressed the necessity of pursuing ISIS remnants in al-Tarmiyah district, in which the so-called "the Wali and Mufti of al-Tarmiyah" was killed today morning.

Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement that the latter visited the district to follow up on the operations launched to eliminate ISIS remnants.

Furthermore, Al-Kadhimi visited the 59th Brigade's headquarters, accompanied by the army's deputy chief of staff and Baghdad operations commander.

Al-Kadhimi met with security personnel and listened to a briefing on the developments in the security situation in the area, and was informed of the details of the military and security operations that are being carried out.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the security forces' efforts to maintain the country's stability and protect the capital Baghdad.