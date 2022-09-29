Iraqi F-16 destroy ISIS hideout in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-29T15:42:18+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence agency announced on Thursday destroying an ISIS site in Badush mountain, Nineveh. The agency said in a statement that it had provided the army's airforces with the coordinates of the site after locating it. Iraqi F-16 aircraft carried out an attack destroying the site which was hosting many terrorists inside. The security forces launched a search campaign to inspect the area following the attack, and managed to dismantle two explosive devices.

