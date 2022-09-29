Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Iraqi F-16 destroy ISIS hideout in Nineveh
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-09-29T15:42:18+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi intelligence agency announced on Thursday destroying an ISIS site in Badush mountain, Nineveh.
The agency said in a statement that it had provided the army's airforces with the coordinates of the site after locating it.
Iraqi F-16 aircraft carried out an attack destroying the site which was hosting many terrorists inside.
The security forces launched a search campaign to inspect the area following the attack, and managed to dismantle two explosive devices.
related
Iraqi army seizes 36 artifacts in an ISIS tunnel in Nineveh
Date: 2022-02-17 12:16:25
New details about the death of the Nineveh Youth and Sports Director disclosed today
Date: 2021-06-14 20:01:08
an Iraqi soldier was killed by a sniper in Nineveh
Date: 2020-12-09 19:34:47
Prominent terrorist arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2021-10-21 19:50:29
Two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an explosion in Nineveh
Date: 2022-03-29 11:42:23
Dangerous ISIS terrorist arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2021-03-09 12:25:52
ISIS releases a kidnapee after receiving huge sums of money
Date: 2021-08-21 12:32:55
Security source reveals the circumstances of Thursday's explosion in Nineveh
Date: 2022-04-29 19:18:25
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.