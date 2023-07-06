Iraqi F-16 Warplanes Strike ISIS Target in Diyala, Killing Terrorists

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced that Iraqi F-16 warplanes conducted a successful airstrike on a vital target belonging to the ISIS organization in Diyala Governorate. The operation resulted in the elimination of terrorists.

The Security Media Cell expressed gratitude for the “exceptional efforts exerted by security units, accurate intelligence gathering, and swift information handling.”

According to the statement, the F-16 warplanes carried out the air strike in the Al-Abara area of Diyala Governorate. Subsequently, a search team comprising members of the 21st Federal Police Brigade and the National Security Detachments was dispatched to the site. The search team discovered two bodies of ISIS members, two M16 rifles, a pistol, and a manual grenade.

The operation signifies a notable achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat ISIS in Iraq.

In December 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared victory over ISIS in Iraq. However, ISIS continued to threaten Iraq, with small terrorist groups launching attacks against civilians and security forces.