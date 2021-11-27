Iraqi Epidemiologist: vaccinated persons can contract the new COVID-19 variant 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi epidemiologist Haidar Hantoush said that the new Coronavirus variant that emerged in South Africa is resistant to the vaccines, with many cases among patients who received two jabs.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Hantoush said, "the variant B.1.1.529, also known as Omicron, is one of the perilous variants of the Coronavirus. It was first detected in South Africa and characterized by the rapid transmission."

"More than 50 mutations have been identified in this virus, more than 30 striking the M-spike protein," he continued, "most of the Coronavirus vaccines target the M-spike protein."

Hantoush expressed concerns about the efficacy of the vaccine on this dangerous variant. "Many persons who already received two doses have caught the virus."

"The spread of this variant is very quick, compared to Delta and other variants. Nevertheless, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the vaccine," he stressed.