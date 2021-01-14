Report

Iraqi Electoral Commission informs the three presidencies that it is unable to hold elections in June

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-14T18:00:11+0000
Iraqi Electoral Commission informs the three presidencies that it is unable to hold elections in June

Shafaq News / The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq informed the three presidencies and political blocs that they could not hold early elections scheduled for June, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that it would not be ready until after next September, and some Political parties support this matter. "

The source added, "In the coming days, new meetings will be held between the Election Commission, the three presidencies, and political forces to agree on a new date for holding early elections."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that the parliamentary elections would take place on June 6, 2021, pledging to provide international support of the electoral process.

